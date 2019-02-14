2020 Dems Blast Trump: ‘Dangerous’ ‘Fake Emergency’ Brings US Closer to ‘Dictatorship’

Democrats running for President were quick to blast President Donald Trump’s expected declaration of a national emergency on Thursday, saying the “dangerous” “fake emergency” at the border will bring the country closer to “a dictatorship.”

Julian Castro, the former San Antonio mayor who was President Barack Obama’s Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary, said Trump’s intention to declare a national emergency at the border is “appalling” and would “amount to an abuse of power that should be immediately challenged in the courts.”

“This is a #FakeEmergency from to to bottom,” he added.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said Trump’s declaration would set a “very dangerous precedent” that would bring the country closer to “a dictatorship.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) blasted Trump’s “vanity project” as “ridiculous” while Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said it would be an “outrageous abuse of power” and a “waste of taxpayer money.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) accused Trump of throwing a “temper tantrum” for his “ridiculous wall” while Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said “Trump’s inability to follow through on a campaign promise is not a national emergency.”

Gun violence is an emergency.

Climate change is an emergency.

