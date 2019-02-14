Alabama Teacher Accused of Repeatedly Raping 15-Year-Old Student

A math teacher and former host of a local radio program in Alabama was arrested and charged after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old female student multiple times.

David Brenton Burkhalter, 30, faces multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree rape and one count of second-degree sodomy, after police found out about the allegations against Burkhalter on February 6, AL.com reported Wednesday.

It is unclear how authorities became aware of the allegations.

Burkhalter, who teaches algebra and geometry at Randolph County High School, is accused of having a sexual relationship with the 15-year-old student between December 2018 and January 2019.

Court documents state that Burkhalter used a cellphone to lure the teenager into his vehicle at least once to partake in sexual activity.

Police say multiple law enforcement agencies — including the Wedowee Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department — worked together to determine the credibility of the allegations before arresting Burkhalter.

In addition to the rape and sodomy charges filed against him, Burkhalter also faces one count of enticing a child, two counts of having sex with a student under 19 as a school employee, and two counts of electronic solicitation of a child for sex.

The teacher is currently being held in Randolph County Jail on $1 million bond.