A Republican-Democrat spending bill being offered to President Trump spends nearly 40 times as much on foreign aid as it does on a wall to secure the United States-Mexico border.

Though Trump requested about $5.7 billion to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a spending package written by elected Republicans and Democrats funds just $1.3 billion for 55 miles of wall at the border.

Meanwhile, the deal spends nearly 40 times as much American taxpayer money on foreign aid as it does on a border wall. In total, about $50 billion is spent on foreign aid, including:

$9.15 billion for international security assistance

$1.9 billion for foreign food and hunger programs

$3.1 billion for global health programs

$3 billion for international development assistance

$3.7 billion to support the economies of foreign countries

$4.4 billion for international disaster assistance

$3.8 billion for assistance for foreign refugees

The $1.3 billion for a border wall in the spending bill is a fraction of the total $14.9 billion budget that is awarded to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency. The bulk of funding in the CBP budget goes towards funding “border security technology.”

