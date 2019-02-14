Donald Trump Mocks ‘Poor Little Angel’ Andrew McCabe

President Donald Trump ridiculed Andrew McCabe Thursday, as the former FBI Acting Director is promoting his new book in a series of interviews.

“Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a ‘poor little Angel’ when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax – a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president reminded Americans of the “devastating” Inspector General report on McCabe and that his wife ran for office as a Democrat with funding from former Clinton fundraiser Terry MacAulliffe.

“He gave Hillary a pass,” Trump said, referring to the FBI email investigation. “McCabe is a disgrace to the FBI and a disgrace to our Country.”

McCabe’s book portrays himself as a pious servant of the law and the president as a lying thug that reminded him of the mafia.

“The president and his men were trying to work me the way a criminal brigade would operate,” he recounted after meeting with the president.

McCabe confirmed in an interview with CBS that he ordered an obstruction of justice investigation into the president after he fired FBI director James Comey and discussed employing the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.