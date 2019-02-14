President Donald Trump will speak Friday on the ongoing fight for border security and his decision to declare a State of Emergency.

The White House scheduled a press event in the Rose Garden where Trump is expected to deliver remarks on the national security and humanitarian crisis at the Southern border.

The event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EST.

The president is expected to declare a state of emergency to redirect more than $8 billion to construct physical barriers on the Southern border, according to reports citing White House officials.

The president is also expected to sign a bipartisan funding agreement from Congress, drafted during the three-week reprieve in the government shutdown.

Members of Congress rushed the 1159-page bill through Congress, despite concerns from conservatives about Democratic limitations on wall construction and legal protections for migrants and illegal immigrants.

The bill passed with veto-proof majorities in the House and the Senate on Thursday, after the White House confirmed that the president would declare a State of Emergency.

Trump plans to spend the weekend with his family at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to his public schedule, leaving the White House on Friday afternoon — 55 days after the partial government shutdown fight over border security began.