Legal Immigrant Angel Mom in Pelosi’s Office: Why Are Illegal Aliens ‘Placed in Front of Us?’

Angel Families flooded into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office Wednesday questioning why their many requests for meetings with the speaker went unanswered, with German immigrant Angel Mom Sabine Durden asking why illegal aliens “always get a better deal” than American citizens.

“Before I came from Germany to America, I had to fill out paperwork,” Durden explained. “And I was married to a service member. My son was born here–all that.”

Durden’s only son, Dominic, was killed by Guatemalan national Juan Zacarias Tzun, who was in the country illegally when he hit and killed the 30-year-old man. Tzun had two prior drunk driving convictions and no driver’s license before the crash. He received just a 90-day sentence on a conviction of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

“I had to sign paperwork that I could not accept or will never receive any assistance,” she went on. “But yet we know who receives welfare and gets the golden and the red carpet treatment.”

A December 2018 Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) report analyzing Census Bureau data revealed 72 percent of noncitizen or immigrant-headed California households access one or more forms of welfare programs funded with taxpayer dollars.

“I couldn’t get anything until I became a citizen,” she said. “It took me six years. So why would somebody else always get a better deal? Why are they placed in front of us?”

