Mark Meadows: ‘I Fully Support’ Trump’s National Emergency to Build the Wall

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee member Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) talks with reporters in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. Meadows, who is the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, has been leading the charge of misconduct against officials involved in …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) released a statement on Thursday, saying he “fully” supports President Donald J. Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build the wall, citing Congress’s inability to protect Americans and secure the border.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday that President Trump told him he will sign a spending bill that contains $1.3 billion in border wall funding and Trump will declare a national emergency to build the wall. McConnell said he supports Trump’s use of national emergency powers.

“Democrats’ refusal to negotiate has rendered Congress inept at doing its job to protect Americans,” Meadows said. “At this point, POTUS is absolutely right to use constitutional executive action authority to build the wall and secure our border. This is a national emergency. I fully support him.”

Meadows has suggested for weeks that if Congress cannot find a solution to secure the border, then Trump should use executive action to build the wall.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), another House Freedom Caucus member, urged President Donald Trump to use the National Emergencies Act of 1976, Title 10 U.S. Code Section 284, and every other federal statute to build the wall in a fiery speech on Thursday.

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), a Freedom Caucus member, also said that Trump was left with no other choice than to declare a national emergency to secure the border.

Hice tweeted on Thursday, “. is committed to securing our borders. Congress has yet again failed miserably while leaving with no other choice but to take executive action. We have a border security and humanitarian crisis that merit a national emergency. I fully support him.”

