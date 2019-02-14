On the February 14, 2019–the first anniversary of the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School–President Trump honored the victims of that heinous attack and recommitted to the safety of children.

Trump tweeted:

One year ago today, a horrific act of violence took the lives of 14 students and 3 educators in Parkland, Florida. On this somber anniversary, we honor their memory and recommit to ensuring the safety of all Americans, especially our Nation’s children… https://t.co/MDnSX1BFeW pic.twitter.com/EVAeSwA8oV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2019

Days after the Parkland attack President Trump emerged with calls to allow teachers to be armed for the self-defense of themselves and their students. He stressed that first responders are “5 to 8 minutes away” when an attack occurs but teachers are on site to shoot sickos “immediately.”

He called for 20 percent of willing public school teachers to be armed.

The findings of the commission that investigated the Parkland shooting bore Trump’s concerns out. The commission found that the scenario of where no one was armed to shoot back created a situation where the Parkland attacker had time to pause and reload five times, as he killed unarmed teachers and students alike.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri chaired the investigatory commission. Gualtieri said, “People need to keep an open mind to it as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.”

