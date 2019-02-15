Before President Trump signed a Republican-Democrat spending bill, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) called the legislation the “Child Trafficking Promotion Act” for its open borders clauses that cripple federal immigration officials’ efforts to deport illegal aliens.

Roy is blasting the spending bill Trump signed on Friday morning, noting its provisions that will prevent the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency from deporting illegal aliens who claim to be relatives of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC), thus creating a de facto amnesty for upwards of a million illegal aliens.

“This ‘deal’ provides de facto amnesty for anyone claiming to be even in the household of a potential sponsor of an unaccompanied alien minor AND is thus the “Child Trafficking Promotion Act,'” Roy wrote in an online post.

The compromise deal prohibits ICE officials from detaining or deporting “a sponsor, potential sponsor, or member of a household of a sponsor or potential sponsor” of any UAC who has been trafficked across the border, as Breitbart News has reported. The measure provides a legal shield, or de facto amnesty, to anyone claiming to be part of a household that is sponsoring a UAC, even those affiliated with the MS-13 gang.

Roy, who voted against the spending bill, slammed House Republicans and Democrats for empowering the Mexican drug cartels by supporting the deal.

The “People’s House” just funded a bill that will empower cartels to abuse children. Congratulations. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 15, 2019

The spending bill signed by Trump also includes:

$1.3 billion for 55 miles of steel bollard fencing

An expansion of Catch and Release

A potential doubling of the annual low-skilled foreign workers imported to the U.S.

Less detention space for border crossers

The amnesty pipeline for Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) and their relatives

Stipulations requiring local officials to approve all wall construction

Chokeholds on immigration enforcement at the border and in the interior

Pro-American immigration reformers similarly voiced their opposition to the spending bill, with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) President Dan Stein saying that the deal will lead to the “largest surge” of young border crossers that “the country has ever seen.”

“In simple English, every new unaccompanied minor who arrives at our border will trigger an amnesty for multiple adult illegal aliens who are already in the country,” Stein said. “The illegal aliens who will be eligible for protection from removal include not just actual sponsors, but those who might be potential sponsors and every member of their households.”

Illegal immigration at the southern border is expected to reach levels that have not been seen since President George W. Bush if reforms are not implemented this year. Researchers project, at current rates, there will be more than 600,000 illegal aliens apprehended at the border this year. In December 2018, there were about 51,000 border crossers apprehended and 52,000 apprehended in November 2018. This is a two-month border crosser population that exceeds the total population of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.