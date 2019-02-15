Democrat Presidential Hopefuls on Border: ‘Trump Is the Real National Emergency’

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on border security during a Rose Garden event at the White House February 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is expected to declare a national emergency to free up federal funding to build a wall along the southern border. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Nine Democrat presidential hopefuls took to Twitter to express opposition to securing the southern U.S. border with Mexico through the declaration of a national emergency, ranging from claiming climate change is a greater threat than illegal immigration to saying President Trump is the real problem.

After signing the so-called compromise border funding bill, Trump announced he would declare a national emergency to use funding from several federal resources to pay for the wall construction.

Democrats and leftist, including those who hope to replace him in the White House, immediately launched attacks on the president. Their charges ranged from accusing Trump of causing a constitutional crisis to claiming money could be better spent on other things, such as gun control:

