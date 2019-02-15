Donald Trump Remembers Pro-Woman, Pro-Life Susan B. Anthony

In this May 22, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the Susan B. Anthony List 11th Annual Campaign for Life Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington. Step by step, the Trump administration is methodically remaking government policy on reproductive health _ potentially limiting access to birth …
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump delivered a proclamation Friday on the 199th birthday of Susan B. Anthony – a leader of the women’s suffrage movement and advocate for the human rights of all – born and unborn.

The president said:

Today, we commemorate the birthday of Susan B. Anthony, an American champion of civil liberties and women’s rights. Susan B. Anthony was a steadfast advocate for the founding principles of our Nation. She advocated tirelessly for life, liberty, and equality for all Americans, regardless of sex, and she is best remembered for her role in the women’s suffrage movement. The right to vote for women was enshrined in the Constitution with the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.

Trump said Anthony’s “crusade for equal rights has benefited every subsequent generation of Americans”:

“Since her death in 1906, women and minorities in every realm of commerce, culture, and industry have shattered barriers and made indelible contributions to our country’s security, prosperity, and way of life,” the president said. “Today, more women and minorities are serving in Congress than ever before, and in every facet of society women are role models and innovators, inspiring others to pursue their dreams without hesitation”:

Trump continued:

We must also never forget that Susan B. Anthony’s pursuit for equal rights demands respect for all human life, including innocent unborn babies. We must cherish innocent life, secure equal rights for all people, and relentlessly extend those protections to our most vulnerable:

“We celebrate the immeasurable achievements of women throughout our history and reaffirm our commitment to advancing equal opportunity for all Americans,” Trump added.

.