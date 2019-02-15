Donald Trump Shares ‘Everybody Hurts’ Meme Mocking Democrats on Twitter

President Donald Trump shared a video meme Friday mocking Democrats reactions to his State of the Union address.

The video features reactions from prominent Democrats such as Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kirsten Gillibrand, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Kamela Harris, and Adam Schiff to the president’s speech as the song “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M. plays in the background.

The video also highlights Mitt Romney’s reaction.

The video was put together by Carpe Donktum, a frequent pro-Trump meme-master.