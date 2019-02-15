Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to her office for the first time since undergoing lung cancer surgery in December.

According to a Supreme Court spokesperson, Ginsburg will attend a “closed-door conference” in which justices are considering whether to increase their number of new cases and finalizing opinions for cases argued in recent months.

Ginsburg missed six days of arguments and three private conferences as she recuperated from the December surgery. The court has said she participated in the court’s work despite her absence. Doctors reportedly found no further evidence of remaining cancerous growths following her surgery in Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital in New York City.

The Supreme Court justice had colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Ginsburg made her first public appearance since the surgery last week when she attended a musical account of her life that was put on by her daughter-in-law and other musicians. Opera singer Patrice Michaels is married to James Ginsburg.

The justice sat in the back of the darkened auditorium at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. The National Constitution Center, which sponsored the concert, did not permit photography.

The performance concluded with a song set to Ginsburg’s answers to questions.

In introducing the last song, Michaels said, “bring our show to a close, but not the epic and notorious story of RBG.”

She did not attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech last Tuesday.