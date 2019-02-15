Trump Urges Pro-Life Activists to Continue Fight for Unborn

President Donald Trump urged pro-life leaders and activists on Valentine’s Day to stay the course in their fight to protect the unborn from the horrors of abortion and infanticide.

The president spoke to thousands of pro-life activists on a national conference call Thursday to again address the radical abortion legislation some states – such as New York and Virginia – have been taking up. The measures allow abortion until the time of birth and deny unborn babies a right to life.

Evangelist Alveda C. King, director of Civil Rights for the Unborn at Priests for Life, was present in the Oval Office during the call and reported Trump said:

Thank you very much and I want to thank all the thousands of pro-lifers and pro-life leaders, pastors, families and advocates for joining this call and for working with such love and devotion to build a culture that cherishes human life.

Beautiful meeting. Love is at the center of this movement. This is who we save. pic.twitter.com/RlWGMoRXpr — MarjorieDannenfelser (@marjoriesba) February 14, 2019

According to Christian Broadcast News, White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp said about the president’s call:

He spoke about the horrors of late-term abortion in particular and wanted to give them the motivation and strength to keep fighting, keep moving what he called the pro-life movement, that this is a moment in time where we need to make sure that their voices are heard in this fight, to ensure that we don’t, that our country doesn’t go in this extreme direction that the Democrats are taking us on the issues of abortion.

In his State of the Union address on February 5, Trump called upon Congress to pass legislation that would prohibit late-term abortion past the time when science has shown an unborn baby can feel pain.

“Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life,” the president said during his State of the Union Address Tuesday evening. “And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children — born and unborn — are made in the holy image of God.”

Trump contrasted the “beautiful image of a mother holding her infant child” with the “chilling displays” of New York legislators after Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill that denies “personhood” to unborn babies and makes abortion on demand a fundamental right.

“Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb moments before birth,” the president said. “These are living, feeling, beautiful babies who will never get the chance to share their love and dreams with the world.”