Heather Nauert Withdraws: ‘Past Two Months…Grueling for My Family’

State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert has withdrawn her name from consideration as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations due to the “grueling” impact it has had on her family over the past two months.

“I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary Pompeo for the trust they placed in me for considering me for the position of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” said Nauert. “However, the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration.”

“Serving in the Administration for the past two years has been one of the highest honors of my life and I will always be grateful to the President, the Secretary, and my colleagues at the State Department for their support,” Nauert concluded.

“Heather Nauert has performed her duties as a senior member of my team with unequalled excellence,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “Her personal decision today to withdraw her name from consideration to become the nominee for United States Ambassador to the United Nations is a decision for which I have great respect.”

Pompeo wished Nauert “nothing but the best in all of her future endeavors and know that she will continue to be a great representative of this nation in whatever role she finds herself.”

News of Nauert’s withdraw came late Saturday. She worked as a reporter for Fox News before joining the State Department. She holds a master’s degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.

Several Trump administration officials have faced intense scrutiny from forces outside the administration. Some officials have been confronted in restaurants and even forced to leave. First lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham has publicly denounced media attacks claiming domestic abuse in the White House. The first lady has faced a host of attacks from the media alone.

President Donald Trump tapped Nauert to replace outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley in December.

