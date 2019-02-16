In case it was not obvious already that the establishment leftist media is in the tank for the Democrats against the Republicans, CNN’s Maeve Reston made it abundantly clear on Saturday when she tweeted about going shopping with 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

We kind of forced @kamalaharris to try on this awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket … She snapped it up. @alivitali perfectly named it as “the Mardi Gras Jacket” #2020 #SouthCarolina #CampaignFashionReport pic.twitter.com/2G0NFRkKL6 — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) February 16, 2019

Reston, a CNN editorial official tasked with covering Harris’s 2020 campaign, tweeted on Saturday that she and others in media “kind of forced” Harris to try on a colorful coat–which she described as an “awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket”–and then noted that Harris “snapped it up.” She gives credit to NBC News’s Ali Vitali for having “perfectly named” the new Harris wardrobe item “the Mardi Gras Jacket.”

.@KamalaHarris trying this amazing rainbow coat (to me this screams Mardi Gras coat!), inspired by an inquiry from @MaeveReston of #campaignfashionreport fame. pic.twitter.com/iAvcYN9l5i — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 16, 2019

Update: she bought the jacket ⭐️ 🌈 — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 16, 2019

Vitali further summarized the moment as one with “a lot of levity” and a “strong component of community activism” as well as “female business owners overcoming hardship to succeed”:

These Harris stops have had a lot of levity (as you can tell from photos) but there’s also a strong component of community activism & female business owners overcoming hardship to succeed. #scprimary — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 16, 2019

More of the media pushed this moment on Twitter too:

When the campaign trail takes you to a boutique, and @MaeveReston spots a great sequined jacket for @KamalaHarris to try on. #campaignfashionreport pic.twitter.com/38bYJKqjRI — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 16, 2019

“This is awkward to shop in front of 5,000 cameras” @KamalaHarris jokes while talking to the owner of DMR Fashion in Columbia, South Carolina on Lady Street pic.twitter.com/CpJnmKTJ4B — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) February 16, 2019

Conservatives and journalists like Brit Hume quickly ripped these media personalities for shopping for, and then promoting the campaign image of, Harris:

Before you were shopping for her & now you’re flacking for her. When does she get the debate questions? https://t.co/Y1QlS5BiSJ — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 16, 2019

She didn't need to buy you. You gave your integrity away for free. https://t.co/TsxudSMJOj — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 16, 2019

I just don’t understand why conservatives have a hard time believing NBC’s political reporting. https://t.co/cervUkNCrf — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 16, 2019

Just a CNN national political reporter tweeting about her shopping adventures with the girls. Call your office @CNNPR. https://t.co/styxk0yq1N — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 16, 2019

This is just embarrassing. So now journalists are going shopping with Harris, helping pick out clothes and then putting out glowing tweets about it. https://t.co/RX2IY0B8JL — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 16, 2019

This is a CBS political reporter. This is why you can’t trust them. https://t.co/uN4LaFMMjN — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 16, 2019

All this begs the question, would these media personalities ever do for a Republican what they did so willingly for Democrat Harris? Of course not, says Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson: