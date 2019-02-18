Donald Trump Dismisses ‘Deranged’ Andrew McCabe

President Donald Trump dismissed former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe for releasing a new book defending his actions in response to the president.

“Wow, so many lies by now disgraced acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged.”

McCabe spoke to CBS “60 Minutes” on Sunday about his book, in which he described the president as a liar and a bully and defended his actions to investigate Trump for connections with Russia.

Trump blamed his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for hiring McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“He and Rod Rosenstein, who was hired by Jeff Sessions (another beauty), look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught,” Trump wrote referring to a discussion that Rosenstein had with McCable about possibly wearing a wire to record the president.

Trump said that the FBI had a lot of explaining to do for their discussions about using the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

“This was the illegal and treasonous ‘insurance policy’ in full action!” he added.

McCabe was fired for leaking information to the Wall Street Journal and lying about it.

