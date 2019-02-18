Feds Resettle 224K Border Crossers Across U.S. Every Half Decade

The number of “Unaccompanied Alien Children” (UACs) who have been resettled across the United States in the last half decade is nearly seven times the population of Beverly Hills, California — the state’s most elite zip code.

Since October 2013, the federal government has resettled about 224,000 UACs across the country — usually placing them in households with sponsors who are illegal aliens.

As Breitbart News has noted, the UAC program is prime for MS-13 gang recruitment, as about half of the UACs resettled every year are young men from Central American countries like Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Federal authorities say this demographic is the most likely to be recruited by the brutal gang.

Between the ten states that have been forced to absorb the most UACs in the last five years, there have been about 165,000 young border crossers resettled. These states include California, New York, Virginia, and Maryland — all of which have the most MS-13 gang activity.

California, alone, has resettled close to 30,000 UACs in the last five years, while New York has resettled more than 21,000 UACs. Both Virginia and Maryland have each been forced to absorb about 15,000 UACs in the last half decade.

Over the last three months of 2018, nearly 13,000 UACs have been resettled across the country. At this rate, there will be about 52,000 UACs resettled across the U.S. this year, a population that is about five times the population of Jackson, Wyoming. This would bring the U.S. back to UAC resettlement levels that were overseen by former President Obama.

Most recently, President Trump’s administration signed legislation that bans the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from deporting any illegal alien who has contact with a UAC that has been resettled in the U.S.

Should there be about three illegal aliens living with each of the 224,000 UACs resettled in the U.S. in the last five years, this accounts for more than 670,000 illegal aliens who are immediately shielded from deportation by ICE.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not respond to a request for the total UAC resident population as of 2018.

