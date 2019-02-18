Food Stamp Participation Declines for 12 Straight Months

Overall food stamp participation in the United States declined for 12 straight months, according to recently released Department of Agriculture (USDA) data on food stamp enrollment.
The most recent data on nationwide enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the program in charge of administering food stamps, showed that the number of people on food stamps went down every month in fiscal year 2018.
The data provided a month-by-month breakdown of how many people overall canceled their SNAP benefits over the past 12 months:
October to November: 4,050,688
November to December: 357,508
December to January: 740,952
January to February: 385,456
February to March: 39,701
March to April: 426,055
April to May: 139,570
May to June: 175,204
June to July: 352,584
July to August: 86,238
August to September: 297,116
September to October: 61,888
Breitbart News reported last week that the number of individuals and households on food stamps dropped to historic lows, with 1.4 million households and 3.6 million individuals dropping off the food stamp rolls since the first full month Donald Trump served as president.
These downward trends have not only continued over the past year, but for several years, as SNAP enrollment has been steadily declining since 2013.
