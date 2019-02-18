Food Stamp Participation Declines for 12 Straight Months

The most recent data on nationwide enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the program in charge of administering food stamps, showed that the number of people on food stamps went down every month in fiscal year 2018.

The data provided a month-by-month breakdown of how many people overall canceled their SNAP benefits over the past 12 months:

October to November: 4,050,688

November to December: 357,508

December to January: 740,952

January to February: 385,456

February to March: 39,701

March to April: 426,055

April to May: 139,570

May to June: 175,204

June to July: 352,584

July to August: 86,238

August to September: 297,116

September to October: 61,888

Breitbart News reported last week that the number of individuals and households on food stamps dropped to historic lows, with 1.4 million households and 3.6 million individuals dropping off the food stamp rolls since the first full month Donald Trump served as president.

These downward trends have not only continued over the past year, but for several years, as SNAP enrollment has been steadily declining since 2013.