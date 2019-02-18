Four Shot Dead in Michigan Home

Four people were discovered dead in a Cedar Springs, Michigan, home on Monday, according to authorities.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) confirmed the four deceased but did not report whether that number included the shooter.

KCSO Sheriff LaJoye-Young addresses the media regarding an active investigation on 19 mile Road. We can confirm 4 casualties however we do not believe there is an active threat to community safety. pic.twitter.com/HdcxtNyI6n — Kent County Sheriff (@KentSheriff) February 18, 2019

WWMT reported that the KCSO responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired Monday afternoon. The KCSO said, “We do not believe there is an active threat to community safety.”

JUST IN: Multiple people dead in western Michigan shooting, police say https://t.co/oDAgEiaFS2 pic.twitter.com/n4tdTVABQ2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 18, 2019

KCSO Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young told WOOD, “Certainly a horrific thing to be called to and my heart goes out to the families involved here and the community. We’re certainly going to do everything we can to bring this to a quick resolution.”

