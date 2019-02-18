Failed Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton warned of “real national emergencies” that included “Americans dying for lack of health care,” despite Obamacare remaining in place.

Clinton posted a message Monday appearing to take aim at President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S. southern border. She offered four alternative “real national emergencies.”

The real national emergencies: – Relentless gun violence.

– Children separated from their families at the border.

– Climate change.

– Americans dying for lack of health care. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 18, 2019

Clinton identified “real national emergencies” as:

– Relentless gun violence. – Children separated from their families at the border. – Climate change. – Americans dying for lack of health care.

Health insurance premiums have soared under Obamacare despite the former president’s repeated pledge that Americans that already had insurance would save approximately $2,500 per year on premiums. Instead, those premiums increased $2,900 per family annually by April 2014, according to a joint report.

Insurers called Obamacare unsustainable in April 2016. They said this was true regardless of rate increases.

A May 2018 Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report predicted another 15 percent of premium increases in 2019, and the number of uninsured Americans would jump by another five million to 35 million by 2027.

Obamacare remained in place despite efforts to repeal the law in whole or part while Republicans held a majority in the House and Senate. In December 2017, Congress did pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that repealed one portion of Obamacare, the individual mandate. The repeal is effective starting in 2019.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook