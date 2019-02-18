Joe Biden Trashes America on World Stage

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is mulling a 2020 presidential run, trashed Trump administration policies on an international stage in Munich during the weekend.

Biden claimed that there is a perception that the United States is “pulling away from the world and from [its] leadership abilities.” He then offered the crowd his “insight” into America, adding that the America he sees is “not in wholesale retreat.”

“The America I see values basic human decency, not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border,” Biden told an international audience at the Munich Security Conference. “Americans know that’s not right.”

“The American people understand pleas because it makes us an embarrass[ment],” he said.

Biden pinned NATO and the “fight against cancer” as the only two topics upon which Republicans and Democrats agree. He expressed pride in a coalition put together in Europe to respond to Russian aggression and NATO and lauded Congress for moving to prevent a U.S. withdrawal from it.

“This is the core of our identity, the very character of the American spirit and our own self-interest,” said the former vice president. “I promise you, I promise you, as my mother would say, this, too, shall pass. We will be back. We will be back. Don’t have any doubt about that.”

He expressed strong support for the European Union as a critical component of security and hedge against chaos.

Biden asserted the world is at an “inflection point.” He attributed it to navigating new relationships with China and Russia.

He further denounced “self-defeating tariffs and trade wars that are underway.” The Trump administration has been using tariffs to leverage against China’s aggressive trade policies and theft of U.S. intellectual property.

Biden also hit the administration for its approach to “climate change” and leaving the Paris Climate accord.

In a separate panel at the conference, Biden urged, “I think we should be focusing now on what needs to be done to alter some of the policies that are being promoted by the president.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.