Kentucky Senate: The 2nd Amendment Is Your Concealed Carry Permit

The Kentucky Senate passed a bill late last week to eliminate the state’s concealed carry permit requirement.

The bill, SB 150, now heads to the Kentucky House.

The NRA-ILA reports that SB 150 is sponsored by Senator Brandon Smith (R-30), and it passed the Senate by a vote of 29-8.

WBKO reports that the text of SB 150 makes clear the bill is designed to “allow concealed deadly weapons to be carried by persons age 21 and over without a license in same locations where concealed carry license holders may carry them.”

On January 31, 2019, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) signed legislation to end her state’s concealed carry permit requirement. In so doing she made South Dakota the 14th state to recognize the Second Amendment as a sufficient carry permit.

Kentucky is now vying to be the 15th state to do away with any requirement to obtain government permission before exercising the right to bear arms.

