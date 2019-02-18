Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said Friday during a campaign stop in New Hampshire that she “could support” tearing down the existing wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Well, I’d have to ask folks in that part of the of the country to see whether the fencing that exists today is helpful or unhelpful. But, you know, Democrats are not afraid of national security or border security,” Gillibrand told reporters.

Gillibrand also said that President Trump’s existing plans for a border wall would destroy the “community” and “the environment” by promoting a “hateful message.”

“What President Trump wants to do is build a medieval-style wall out of concrete and one that will destroy not just the community but the environment,” the New York Democrat added.

“And it is a hateful message. I mean he’s –‎ he’s trying to create a picture of division and hate and derision. And that’s what I’m so offended by — the fact that he’s fused this kind of racism in, ‎in his words and actions is just troubling,” she continued. “So, I could look at it and see which part he means and why and if it makes sense I could support it.”‎

Gillibrand’s comments come shortly after fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said he would “absolutely” take down the border wall in El Paso, Texas.”

The New York Democrat senator also told campaign event attendees during her Friday stop in New Hampshire that she supports the federal government recognizing “X” as a third gender.