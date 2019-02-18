‘Lara Logan’ Trending on Twitter After Recommending Reading Breitbart to Get ‘The Other Side’

Lara Logan
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

CBS News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Lara Logan’s name is trending on Twitter in the United States, after she gave an interview calling the news media biased and recommending that people read Breitbart to get the full picture.

During an interview Friday with former Navy SEAL Mike Ritland, author and host of podcast “Mike Drop,” Logan said:

Although the media has historically always been left-leaning, we’ve abandoned our pretense — or at least the effort — to be objective, today. … We’ve become political activists, and some could argue propagandists, and there’s some merit to that.

Unless you seek out Breitbart on your computer, you’re probably not even going to know what the other side is saying.

Logan’s interview sparked support from fellow journalists Sara Carter, Sharyl Attkisson, Piers Morgan, and others who applauded her as “brave.”

Her interview also sparked hate from journalists on the left, who made snide comments about her reporting. Mediaite’s John Ziegler called her recommendation of reading Breitbart “an odd hill to die on,” and suggested she was trying to work for Fox News.

Most mainstream media news journalists stayed quiet, while those linked to Media Matters — an organization that Logan slammed as a “known propaganda organization” for Hillary Clinton — attacked her.

Oliver Willis, a senior writer at ShareBlue and formerly of Media Matters, repeatedly called her a “liar” in a succession of tweets.

