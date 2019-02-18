Sheriff: Intrusion Suspect Dies in Gunfight with Homeowner

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana reported that an intrusion suspect died in a gunfight with a homeowner.

WBRZ reported that 20-year-old Major Payton made entry into a trailer occupied by a 60-year-old man around 3:00 a.m. Sheriff Bobby Webre said both men began shooting and both men were hit.

Payton was struck in the chest and died at the scene. The 60-year-old was struck in the stomach and is expected to live:

The coroner just wheeled out the victim of the early morning fatal shooting on Black Locust Road in Gonzales. APSO is focusing on this trailer @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Ski3KuqVnu — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) February 13, 2019

According to the Advocate, Payton had been arrested at age 17 after “administrators at Scotlandville High School found a pistol in his backpack.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.