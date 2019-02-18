Watch Live: Leftists Hold Protest Against ‘Unhinged’ President Trump’s ‘Racist’ Wall Plan

MoveOn.org and other leftist activists are protesting on Presidents Day across the country to oppose President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to construct a wall and other barriers on the U.S. border with Mexico, saying it is in response to an “unhinged man” pushing “racist, dangerous policies.”
A website dedicated to opposing Trump states:
We’re mobilizing rapid-response events on Presidents Day—Monday, 2/18—against Trump’s fake crisis and racist deportation force and to stand with immigrant, Muslim, and Black and brown communities to stop Trump’s dangerous and illegal power grab.
Join a #PresidentsDay protest to fight Trump’s fake crisis and racist deportation force.
The website allows visitors to insert their zip code to find a nearby protest.
The list of partners reveals the leftist and political nature of the protests:
350.org
5 Calls
ACLU
ACLU of NM
act.tv
Action Group Network
Action Together Massachusetts
Action Together Network
Action Together SEMA
Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus
AFSCME
Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, Inc.
America’s Voice
American Federation of Teachers
American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC)
Arab American Institute
Bay Resistance
Bend the Arc: Jewish Action
Bernie Sanders Brigade
Blue Future
CAIR Minnesota
CAIR New York
CAP Action
Center for Popular Democracy
Central New York Citizen Action
Chispa
Church World Service
Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)
CREDO
Daily Kos
Defending Rights & Dissent
Delaware Common Cause
Democracy for America
Democrats.com
EqualVotelocal
Fair Immigration Reform Movement
Families Belong Together
Flip Florida
franciscan action network
Global Exchange
Herd on the Hill
iAmerica Action
Immigration Hub
Indivisible
Indivisible Chicago
Indivisible Columbus District 3
Indivisible Front Range Resistance
Indivisible Indiana District 2
Indivisible Kings County
Indivisible Madison
Indivisible NAPA
Indivisible Santa Barbara
Indivisible SF
Indivisible SF Peninsula and CA-14
indivisible Washington’s 8th District
Indivisible: Ohio District 12
J Street
Jeffco CAN
Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action Impact
La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE)
League of Conservation Voters
Milwaukee County Poor People’s Campaign
MomsRising
Muslim Advocates
Muslim Peace Fellowship
National Council of Jewish Women
National Immigrant Justice Center
National Immigration Law Center
NextGen America
Northern Nevada DSA
Ohio Indivisible 15
Peace Action
People Demanding Action
People For the American Way
People’s Action
Peoples Climate Movement
Poligon Education Fund
Postcards for America
Public Citizen
Race Forward
RAICES
Rainforest Action Network (RAN)
Resistance365
Resistbot
RISE Stronger
Rogan’s List
Saratoga Progressive Action
Sierra Club
Southern Border Communities Coalition
Southland Resistance
STAND CNJ
Stark Indivisible
T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights
The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition
The Harry Potter Alliance
The Revolutionary Love Project
The Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign
UltraViolet
United Action for Idaho
United Vision for Idaho
United We Dream
Westchester Citizen Therapists
Win Without War
Working Families Party
On Friday, Trump signed a federal spending bill that gives him $1.3 billion for border security. The president also declared a national emergency to allow him to put alternative monetary resources in place to get the wall project completed.
Several leftist groups are suing the president, which means legal battles over the wall could go on for months. Meanwhile, construction and reinforcement of the wall project continue.
Follow Penny Starr on Twitter
.