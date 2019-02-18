Watch Live: Leftists Hold Protest Against ‘Unhinged’ President Trump’s ‘Racist’ Wall Plan

MoveOn.org and other leftist activists are protesting on Presidents Day across the country to oppose President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to construct a wall and other barriers on the U.S. border with Mexico, saying it is in response to an “unhinged man” pushing “racist, dangerous policies.”

A website dedicated to opposing Trump states:

We’re mobilizing rapid-response events on Presidents Day—Monday, 2/18—against Trump’s fake crisis and racist deportation force and to stand with immigrant, Muslim, and Black and brown communities to stop Trump’s dangerous and illegal power grab. Join a #PresidentsDay protest to fight Trump’s fake crisis and racist deportation force.

The website allows visitors to insert their zip code to find a nearby protest.

The list of partners reveals the leftist and political nature of the protests:

350.org 5 Calls ACLU ACLU of NM act.tv Action Group Network Action Together Massachusetts Action Together Network Action Together SEMA Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus AFSCME Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, Inc. America’s Voice American Federation of Teachers American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) Arab American Institute Bay Resistance Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Bernie Sanders Brigade Blue Future CAIR Minnesota CAIR New York CAP Action Center for Popular Democracy Central New York Citizen Action Chispa Church World Service Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) CREDO Daily Kos Defending Rights & Dissent Delaware Common Cause Democracy for America Democrats.com EqualVotelocal Fair Immigration Reform Movement Families Belong Together Flip Florida franciscan action network Global Exchange Herd on the Hill iAmerica Action Immigration Hub Indivisible Indivisible Chicago Indivisible Columbus District 3 Indivisible Front Range Resistance Indivisible Indiana District 2 Indivisible Kings County Indivisible Madison Indivisible NAPA Indivisible Santa Barbara Indivisible SF Indivisible SF Peninsula and CA-14 indivisible Washington’s 8th District Indivisible: Ohio District 12 J Street Jeffco CAN Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action Impact La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) League of Conservation Voters Milwaukee County Poor People’s Campaign MomsRising Muslim Advocates Muslim Peace Fellowship National Council of Jewish Women National Immigrant Justice Center National Immigration Law Center NextGen America Northern Nevada DSA Ohio Indivisible 15 Peace Action People Demanding Action People For the American Way People’s Action Peoples Climate Movement Poligon Education Fund Postcards for America Public Citizen Race Forward RAICES Rainforest Action Network (RAN) Resistance365 Resistbot RISE Stronger Rogan’s List Saratoga Progressive Action Sierra Club Southern Border Communities Coalition Southland Resistance STAND CNJ Stark Indivisible T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition The Harry Potter Alliance The Revolutionary Love Project The Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign UltraViolet United Action for Idaho United Vision for Idaho United We Dream Westchester Citizen Therapists Win Without War Working Families Party

On Friday, Trump signed a federal spending bill that gives him $1.3 billion for border security. The president also declared a national emergency to allow him to put alternative monetary resources in place to get the wall project completed.

Several leftist groups are suing the president, which means legal battles over the wall could go on for months. Meanwhile, construction and reinforcement of the wall project continue.

