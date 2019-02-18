Watch Live: Leftists Hold Protest Against ‘Unhinged’ President Trump’s ‘Racist’ Wall Plan

MoveOn.org and other leftist activists are protesting on Presidents Day across the country to oppose President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to construct a wall and other barriers on the U.S. border with Mexico, saying it is in response to an “unhinged man” pushing “racist, dangerous policies.”

A website dedicated to opposing Trump states:

We’re mobilizing rapid-response events on Presidents Day—Monday, 2/18—against Trump’s fake crisis and racist deportation force and to stand with immigrant, Muslim, and Black and brown communities to stop Trump’s dangerous and illegal power grab.

Join a #PresidentsDay protest to fight Trump’s fake crisis and racist deportation force.

The website allows visitors to insert their zip code to find a nearby protest.

The list of partners reveals the leftist and political nature of the protests:

On Friday, Trump signed a federal spending bill that gives him $1.3 billion for border security. The president also declared a national emergency to allow him to put alternative monetary resources in place to get the wall project completed.

Several leftist groups are suing the president, which means legal battles over the wall could go on for months. Meanwhile, construction and reinforcement of the wall project continue.

.