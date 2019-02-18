First lady Melania Trump delivered an address on President’s Day in Miami, Florida, in which she denounced the “oppression of socialism and communism” while declaring “hope” for the people of Venezuela.

While introducing President Trump to a crowd of mostly Venezuelan-Americans in Miami, Mrs. Trump asked Americans to “pray together” for the people of Venezuela, who “are on the brink of reclaiming their own liberty.”

“It is wonderful to be here today in the beautiful city of Miami,” Mrs. Trump said. “The president and I are honored to stand with all of you as we together we support the people, the great people of Venezuela.”

“I am proud to be here with you in the United States of America as your first lady. Many of you in the room know what it feels like to be blessed with freedom after living under the oppression of socialism and communism,” Mrs. Trump continued.

“In Venezuela, the people are on the brink of reclaiming their own liberty,” Mrs. Trump said. “Today, we must let the Venezuelan people hear us all with one, united voice. There is hope, we are free, and we pray together loudly and proudly that soon the people of Venezuela will be free as well.”

Mrs. Trump, herself, is a native of Slovenia, a former socialist state of Yugoslavia before gaining independence in the early 1990s.

