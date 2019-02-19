Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) pushed universal background checks even after they failed to prevent the Henry Pratt Company shooting in Illinois.

Breitbart News reported that that 45-year-old Gary Martin shot and killed five people at the Henry Pratt Company despite Illinois’ universal background checks, red flag law, 72-hour waiting period, and gun licensing requirement. Yet Klobucahr reacted to news of the shooting with a very specific push for universal background checks nationwide.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar responds to Aurora, IL shooting: "It is time to put sensible gun legislation in place." Sen. Klobuchar, who is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is speaking to voters in Eau Clair, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/hMEvQjdCaj — The Hill (@thehill) February 16, 2019

California also has universal background checks, which failed to stop the November 7, 2018, Borderline Bar & Grill shooting (12 killed), the December 2, 2015, San Bernardino shooting (14 killed), and the May 23, 2014, Santa Barbara attack (three shot to death).

In fact, California has every gun control the Democrats are pushing on the federal level–including waiting periods, firearm registration, an increased minimum age for long gun purchases, and an “assault weapons” ban–yet the state witnessed an 18 percent increase in firearm homicides from 2014 to 2016.

Sen. Klobuchar is now pushing California and Illinois’ failed gun controls for the entire nation.

