Armed Robbery Suspect Shot Dead by Gas Station Clerk

An armed robbery suspect in Jacksonville, Arkansas, was shot and fatally wounded by an Express Mart gas station clerk.

KATV reported that the alleged armed robbery was attempted about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. The store clerk indicated that the suspect, 19-year-old Brandon Thomas, allegedly entered the store and “placed a black and silver handgun on the counter, demanding all of the money.”

The clerk managed to get his hands on a gun he kept behind the counter and shot Thomas, fatally wounding him.

Arkansas Online reports that Thomas lived long enough to be transported to the hospital, but died the next day.

The identity of the clerk was not released.

