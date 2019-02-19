2020: Bernie Sanders Announces White House Bid

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a progressive who ran a formidable campaign for President of the United States in 2016, but ultimately lost to rival Hillary Clinton, announced Tuesday morning he is launching a second run for the White House in 2020.

“Our campaign is not only about defeating Donald Trump,” the 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist said in an email to supporters. “Our campaign is about transforming our country and creating a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice.”

Sanders, who enthusiastically embraces proposals ranging from Medicare for All to free college tuition, stunned the Democrat establishment in 2016 with his spirited challenge to Clinton. While she became the party’s nominee, his campaign helped lay the groundwork for the leftward lurch that has dominated Democratic politics in the Trump era.

Still, there is no question that Sanders will be a strong contender for the Democratic nomination. He won more than 13 million votes in 2016 and dozens of primaries and caucuses. He opens his campaign with a nationwide organization and a proven small-dollar fundraising effort.

“We’re gonna win,” Sanders told CBS.

He said he was going to launch “what I think is unprecedented in modern American history”: a grassroots movement “to lay the groundwork for transforming the economic and political life of this country.”

One of the biggest questions surrounding Sanders’ candidacy is how he’ll compete against someone like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who shares many of his policy goals. Warren has already launched her campaign and has planned an aggressive swing through the early primary states.

The growing Democrat presidential field also includes Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Cory Booker (D-NY), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN, and Obama-era HUD Secretary Julian Castro. Former Vice President Joe Biden and former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) are also mulling White House bids of there own.

While Sanders had been working to lay the groundwork for a second campaign for months, it was unclear whether he will be able to expand his appeal beyond his largely white base of supporters. In 2016, Sanders notably struggled to garner support from black voters, an issue that could become particularly pervasive during a primary race that could include several non-white candidates.

Sanders also faces different pressures in the #MeToo era. Some of his male staffers and supporters in 2016 were described as “Bernie bros” for their treatment of women.

In the run-up to Sanders’ 2020 announcement, persistent allegations emerged of sexual harassment of women by male staffers during his 2016 campaign. Politico and The New York Times reported several allegations of unwanted sexual advances and pay inequity.

In an interview with CNN after the initial allegations surfaced, Sanders apologized but also noted he was “a little busy running around the country trying to make the case.”

As additional allegations emerged, he offered a more unequivocal apology.

“What they experienced was absolutely unacceptable and certainly not what a progressive campaign — or any campaign — should be about,” Sanders said January 10 on Capitol Hill. “Every woman in this country who goes to work today or tomorrow has the right to make sure that she is working in an environment which is free of harassment, which is safe and is comfortable, and I will do my best to make that happen.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.