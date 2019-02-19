President Donald Trump dismissed on Tuesday the decision by Sen. Bernie Sanders to run for president in 2020, saying that the 77-year-old senator from Vermont had “missed his time.”

“Personally I think he missed his time,” Trump said on Tuesday during a White House event with reporters. “But I like Bernie because he is the one person that I could agree with on trade.”

In an interview announcing his run for president, Sanders said Trump was a person “who is a racist, who is a sexist, who is a xenophobe” and said he was in the race to win.

Trump, however, wished Sanders luck as he hit the campaign trail again after losing in 2016 to failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“I wish Bernie well, it will be interesting to see how he does,” Trump said. “I think what happened to Bernie was not so nice … He was not treated with respect by Clinton, that was too bad.”

Trump said he looked forward to running and winning in 2020.

“You have a lot of candidates running, but only one person can win,” Trump added. “I hope you know who that person is. Goodbye, everybody.”