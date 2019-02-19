Donald Trump Denounces Socialism 28 Times in Florida Speech

President Donald Trump denounced Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on Monday, but his biggest target was the concept of socialism.

Trump used a variation of the word “socialist” 28 times in his speech, reminding people that it was a “sad and discredited ideology” that would never find success in the United States of America.

“Socialism promises prosperity, but it delivers poverty. Socialism promises unity, but it delivers hatred and it delivers division,” he said. “Socialism promises a better future, but it always returns to the darkest chapters of the past.”

Trump continued a theme from the 2018 midterm campaigns, pointing to Venezuela as the predictable results of a failed socialist system.

“Socialism is about one thing only: power for the ruling class,” he said. “And the more power they get, the more they crave.”

Trump said that under socialism, the government in Venezuela took over private industries, confiscated wealth, suppressed free speech, ramped up propaganda, rigged elections, and persecuted political opponents.

“Socialists profess a love of diversity, but they always insist on absolute conformity,” he said.

Trump said socialist government bureaucrats would continue demanding more power while promising equality for all.

“Everywhere and anywhere it appears, socialism advances under the banner of progress, but in the end, it delivers only corruption, exploitation, and decay,” he said.

He repeated his popular line from his State of the Union address in which he vowed America would never be a socialist country.

“To those who would try to impose socialism on the United States, we again deliver a very simple message: America will never be a socialist country,” he said. “We are born free and we will stay free, now and forever.”