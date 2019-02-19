President Donald Trump responded to the 16 states who challenged his decision to announce a State of Emergency to redirect funding to build his border wall.

“As I predicted, 16 cities, led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left, have filed a lawsuit in, of course, the 9th Circuit! California,” Trump wrote.

Trump ridiculed California for wasting billions on a high-speed train to from Los Angeles to San Francisco, describing it as an “out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion.”

“The failed Fast Train project in California, were the cost overruns are becoming world record setting, is hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall!” he wrote.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month that he would cancel the larger train project, but continue to build part of it to use the $3.5 billion in federal funding rather than return it to Trump.

Democrat Attorney Generals in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia filed a joint lawsuit Monday against Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency.

As I predicted, 16 cities, led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left, have filed a lawsuit in, of course, the 9th Circuit! California, the state that has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion, seems in charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019