Donald Trump Ridicules California for ‘Failed Fast Train Project’

President Donald Trump continued to ridicule California for wasting billions of dollars on the failed fast train project.

“The failed Fast Train project in California, where the cost overruns are becoming world record setting, is hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

California Governor Gavin Newsom admitted last week the state would cancel the project to build a high speed rail system from San Francisco to Los Angeles after costs of the project ballooned to $77 billion.

Part of the project, however, will be completed, as Newsom does not want to return the $3.5 billion in federal funding to Trump.

“California has been forced to cancel the massive bullet train project after having spent and wasted many billions of dollars,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They owe the Federal Government three and a half billion dollars. We want that money back now. Whole project is a ‘green’ disaster!”

Newsom dismissed Trump’s comment as “fake news” insisting that the federal taxpayer funds were “California’s money” that would be used for the project.

