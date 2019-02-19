President Donald Trump ridiculed Democrats on Tuesday for campaigning on the idea of removing existing walls on the Southern border.

“I hear Democrats want to take down all the walls on the Southern border,” Trump said, accusing them of “playing a political game” by opposing his proposed wall.

Trump ridiculed potential presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke for saying he was willing to tear down existing walls protecting the United States.

“I think that’s probably the end of his political career,” Trump said.

Other Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Trump’s wall was “a moral abomination” that was “like the Berlin Wall.”

2020 Presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand called the border wall “so absurd and hurtful” during a conversation with voters in Iowa.

“I could support it,” she said when asked by reporters if she supported tearing down existing walls.

The president also reacted to the decision by 15 states to sue the Trump administration after he declared a National Emergency to get the wall funded.

“I think I called it exactly right,” Trump remarked, referring to the viral moment of him predicting the lengthy legal challenge awaiting him in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

But the president repeated that he had an “absolute right” to move forward on the declaration and build the wall.

“I think in the end we’re going to be very successful in the lawsuit,” Trump said. “I actually think we might do very well even in the Ninth Circuit because it’s an open and closed case.”