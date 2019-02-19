Former U.S. Prosecutor: Trump-Russia Collusion ‘Made Up’

Former Federal Prosecutor Sidney Powell believes “the entire Russia collusion narrative was made up.”

While speaking to Fullmeasure, Powell was asked what is the “story” of the first half of President Trump’s tenure. “That the entire Russia collusion narrative was made up,” she asserted.

Powell went on to say, “That the FBI and the intelligence community and the Department of Justice began an investigation against four American citizens simply because they worked for the opposition political candidate, that being Donald Trump.”

Powell sees corruption, certainly. But perhaps not where the mainstream media has been looking. Instead, she believes this process has indicted both the Justice Department and the U.S. intelligence community. Specifically, the seeming willful ignorance with which evidence in certain court documents has been dismissed.

She cited a blistering “99 page opinion” from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court “in which she is taking the FBI to task for having given unlimited, unsupervised access to raw intelligence.” The raw intelligence in question includes:

…the database of everything the NSA, the National Security Agency, collects on everybody. Word searches, keystrokes, what do you look at in Google, telephone information, calls, texts, you name it. Everything, every nightmare anybody has of information being collected by big brother, the FBI gave three private contractors unlimited, unsupervised access to that as far back as 2015.

Judge Rosemary Collyer further criticized the National Security Administration (NSA) for “widespread” infringement of American citizens’ Constitutional rights. She called it an “institutional ‘lack of candor,’” that has become a “very serious Fourth Amendment issue.”

When asked whether she believed Mueller’s findings — and subsequent convictions — validate the decisions made during the investigation, Powell was direct: “Absolutely not. Not unless we’re going to revert to the practice of Russia itself, and the KGB agent who said, “Find me the man and I’ll find the crime to pin on him.”