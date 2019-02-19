Illegal Alien Accused of Repeatedly Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in Kentucky

An illegal alien has been accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl in McCracken County, Kentucky, according to local authorities.

Illegal alien Andres Villarrealmercado has been charged with three counts of first-degree rape, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

Following a lengthy investigation, police claim the illegal alien repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl between March and May 2016 on three separate occasions.

Villarrealmercado was arrested last week and charged with the three counts of rape. The illegal alien is now being held on a $100,000 bond. It remains unclear whether Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been notified about Villarrealmercado’s presence in the country.

A most recent study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) revealed that illegal aliens are sometimes over 5.5 times more likely to be in state prison for crimes committed against Americans than citizens and legal immigrants.

In California — the state with close to three million illegal aliens — illegal aliens are over 230 percent more likely to be in prison than Americans and legal immigrants. In New York — with an illegal population of about 873,000 — illegal aliens are nearly 200 percent more likely to be incarcerated than American citizens and legal immigrants.

In New Jersey, illegal aliens are 440 percent more likely to be in prison than Americans and legal immigrants. In Arizona, illegal aliens are over 300 percent more likely to be incarcerated, and in Oregon, they are 267 percent more likely to be in prison.

