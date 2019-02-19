Kamala Harris: Donald Trump’s Wall ‘Ain’t Going to Stop’ Drugs and Guns at the Border

Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned against President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall during a stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

She said that a wall would not keep drugs and guns from crossing into the United States.

“We don’t need a multi-billion dollar wall, that wall ain’t going to stop them!” she said.

Harris commented on Trump’s wall and the ensuing government shutdown during a 2020 presidential stop at New Hampshire’s Saint Anselm College.

She called for more security resources at the ports of entry at the border instead and criticized the president for declaring a state of emergency at the border. Harris berated Trump for causing the government shutdown, calling it an “abuse of power.”

“This is a crisis of his own making because this was a campaign pledge that took heat and propelled him to victory and he feels the need to keep reciting what is a lie,” Harris said.

