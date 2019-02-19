Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) agreed with the claim that a wall along the southern border would cut off “indigenous people” in America and said President Trump is “afraid of immigrants.”

While campaigning in Iowa on Monday, Gillibrand, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, agreed with Christine Nobiss’s claim that there is a “crisis” at the southern border.

“It’s inhumane. We need to have proper asylum,” claimed the New York senator. “This president doesn’t believe in asylum. He’s afraid of immigrants. He’s afraid of refugees. We need to be accepting more refugees, and we need to have a holistic, humane process to take on these asylum claims.”

Nobiss went on to tell Gillibrand that she wanted to note “a lot of these people are indigenous to this land, and that border is cutting them off.”

“I know,” Gillibrand said as she shook her head in agreement. “That’s why the wall is so absurd and hurtful.”

Gillibrand has railed against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for some time now and claimed last June that it had “become a deportation force.” She went on to say America “should get rid of it, start over, reimagine it, and build something that actually works.”

Nobiss is a Native American who works with Seeding Sovereignty, an organization that aims to “seed paths of personal, community, cultural, and energy sovereignty by amplifying voices of new leaders working to stop violence to women and Mother Earth.”

Gillibrand is a part of an ever-expanding list of Democrats seeking their party’s nomination for president. The list includes Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Kamala Harris of California.