The #RedForEd campaign has spurred West Virginia teachers to walk out of their classrooms Tuesday nearly one year since their last teacher strike.

Solidarity with West Virginia educators and staff! Never afraid to shut it down. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #RedforEd pic.twitter.com/WTmox7Ujky — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) February 19, 2019

Leaders of the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA) – an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) – and the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association announced the strike Monday.

The #RedForEd social media campaign is the mantra of a socialist movement supported by the national teachers’ unions and first launched in Arizona by Marxist teacher Noah Karvelis.

The campaign has sparked teacher strikes in cities such as Los Angeles and Denver. Oakland teachers are planning to strike on Thursday as well.

West Virginia teachers walking out again–say education bill is retaliation for nine-day walkout last year that triggered national movement #RedForEd via PBS @NewsHour https://t.co/zVuC78LAjY — PBS NewsHour Extra (@NewsHourExtra) February 19, 2019

Though the state agreed to give West Virginia teachers a five percent raise and personal incentives after last year’s strike – which AFT President Randi Weingarten said was a “huge breakthrough” for school employees – according to pbs.org, the unions say the current strike is “over complicated education legislation that they view as lacking their input and as retaliation for last year’s strike.”

Weingarten is rallying with the West Virginia teachers again.

Why West Virginia Educators are Striking (Again). It’s in direct response to @gop State Senate. Despite bipartisan attempts to stop them, the Senate is defunding public ed & retaliating against the educators who fought to #FundOurFuture @AFTWV #55strong https://t.co/bXoPtwWxId — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) February 19, 2019

Solidarity with @WVEAnews educators who have to walkout again this year to protest a bad education bill that will divert funding from public schools to private school vouchers. ✊🏼 #RedforEdhttps://t.co/2GfyYiq6iE — NEA (@NEAToday) February 19, 2019

According to West Virginia Metro News, the unions say they are striking against the Republican-led state legislature’s “introduction of charter schools and education savings accounts, which set aside taxpayer dollars for students who are leaving public school for private education.”

BREAKING–The #RedforEd wave continues as West Virginia's teachers began a statewide educators' strike this morning. In response, all but one of West Virginia's 54 countywide public school systems canceled school Tuesday. https://t.co/V3yAxNi6ch — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) February 19, 2019

“We are taking action,” said Fred Albert, president of American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia. “We are given no other choice.”

West Virginia teachers go on strike: 'We're not going to back down' https://t.co/VgP6D24sY0 — WVEA (@WVEAnews) February 19, 2019

Education Week notes that though teacher strikes are illegal in West Virginia, last year’s strike received support from school leaders and the community.