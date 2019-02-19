WATCH: Suspects Smash and Grab 79 Firearms at Hardware Store

Surveillance video shows four suspects taking 79 firearms from a Prairie Grove, Arkansas, Ace Hardware store after allegedly busting through the back door of the business overnight.

News reports that the owner of the store indicated “the thieves smashed the back door of his business to get in.” Once inside they took long guns, revolvers, and pistols.

The Associated Press reports that the store’s alarm “was not triggered” when the suspects entered the store the first time. But Prairie Grove Police indicated that the suspects returned to the store approximately two hours later, triggering the alarm. They were able to get a number of firearms on their second visit before police arrived.

The ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have each put up $5,000 rewards “for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.”

