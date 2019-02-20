2020: Bernie Sanders Raises $5.9 Million in First 24 Hours

In his first 24 hours of running for president again, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) raised nearly six million dollars toward his 2020 bid.

“NEWS: @BernieSanders announces he’s raised $5.9 million online in the first 24 hours since his presidential announcement,” Wall Street Journal political reporter Ken Thomas reported in a Wednesday post. “225,000 individual donors. Average donation of $27.”

Sanders, who ran for president in 2016, blew other declared 2020 Democrat contenders out of the water in first-day fundraising. Politico reported Sen. Kamala Harris, running for the top office for the first time, raised a fraction of Sanders on day one of her campaign with $1.5 million. Harris’ haul did, however, match Sanders’ day one contributions in 2015 for his 2016 campaign.

Harris’ campaign announcement video garnered 4.3 million views on Twitter to Sanders’ video which had 5.4 million views, according to the report.

Comparatively, Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised just $299,000 in online contributions in her first day after announcing an exploratory committee and Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s team told Politico she raised $1 million in her first two days after announcing her run.

