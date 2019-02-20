Breitbart’s Boyle to Speak on CPAC Media Panel

Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union (ACU) next week, the ACU announced on Wednesday afternoon. Boyle will be speaking on a panel at CPAC focused on the media’s role in America today.

DC Political Editor for @BreitbartNews, @mboyle1 is driven by a curiosity to get past the spin and soundbites. He knows that doing so unearths the concealed motivations that compel officials to take certain actions. At #CPAC2019 he'll examine the media's role in America today. pic.twitter.com/p5A0LFv2c4 — CPAC 2019 (@CPAC) February 20, 2019

Boyle is is an award winning journalist who has developed a reputation for relentless reporting on major narratives that matter to conservatives. He has interviewed President Donald Trump, and his stand-out coverage of the 2016 election was unrivaled in conservative media. In addition to serving as Breitbart News’ Washington Political Editor, he also hosts Breitbart News Saturday on Sirius XM Patriot Channel 125, which airs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. eastern time.

More details about the panel will be forthcoming soon. Follow Breitbart News for live coverage of CPAC in 2019, which begins Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019, and concludes on Saturday March 2, 2019. The event will be at the Gaylord National Resort and Conference Center in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C. Tickets are available on ACU’s CPAC website.