President Donald Trump said Wednesday Islamic State bride Hoda Muthana would not be allowed back into the United States.

“I have instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he fully agrees, not to allow Hoda Muthana back into the Country!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Muthana left Alabama in 2014 to join the Islamic State in Syria as a bride to an ISIS fighter. She is now 24. After she was captured in Syria, she told The Guardian that she wanted to return to America.

“I believe that America gives second chances,” she said. “I want to return and I’ll never come back to the Middle East. America can take my passport and I wouldn’t mind.”

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that Muthana was not a United States citizen and would not be allowed back into the country.

“Ms. Hoda Muthana is not a U.S. citizen and will not be admitted into the United States,” Pompeo said in a statement to reporters. “She does not have any legal basis, no valid U.S. passport, no right to a passport nor any visa to travel to the United States.”

Muthana was born to a Yemeni diplomat in the United States but did not receive birthright citizenship, according to the New York Times. Her passport was revoked after she joined the Islamic State.