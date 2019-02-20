Donald Trump: Timing of Mueller Investigation ‘Up to the Attorney General’

President Donald Trump appeared disinterested Wednesday over a CNN report suggesting that Special Counsel Robert Mueller would release the results of his investigation as soon as next week.

“It’s totally up to the Attorney General,” Trump said, in response to questions from reporters at the White House, referring to the newly sworn-in Attorney General Bob Barr.

“He’s a tremendous man, a tremendous person who really respect this is country and respects the Justice Department so that will be totally up to him,” Trump continued.

CNN reported that the investigation was nearing conclusion, citing “people familiar with the plans.”

Trump leaves for Vietnam next week for a few days of international diplomacy, including a meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The president commented on the news during a White House meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The president remarked on Kurtz’s youth during their meeting in which they discussed issues of trade.

“You are a young guy! That’s really good!” Trump said.

Kurtz replied, “But the problem with the age is getting better from day to day.”

“That’s right. Someday you won’t be saying it,” Trump concluded.