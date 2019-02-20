Job Creators Network Roasts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Times Square Billboard over Amazon Pullout

Democratic Rep. (D-NY) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the target of a new Job Creators Network billboard, which blasts the far-left socialist over Amazons decision to not move it’s new headquarters to New York City.

“Today, the Job Creators Network is putting up a billboard in Times Square calling out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the role she played in the recent termination of Amazon’s HQ2 that was planned to be constructed in Queens,” the Organization said in a press release. “The pullout of Amazon — because of anti-business politicians, notably Ocasio-Cortez — is a major blow to the New York economy. The retreat will not only cost the area $12 billion in economic activity, but 25,000 new jobs that would have paid an average salary of $150,000.”

Indeed, Ocasio-Cortez cheered Amazon’s decision to pull out of a deal to move its headquarters to New York City. The move would have brought a promised 25,000 high-paying jobs for her constituents and billions in tax revenue over the next decade.

“Anything is possible,” she tweeted.“Today was a day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world.”

Even left-wing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio blasted Ocasio-Cortez.

“The Amazon pullout is a perfect example of what we’ve been saying: socialism takes and capitalism creates,” said Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO. “The economic consequences of Amazon’s pullout is just a small taste of the harm that is to come if Ocasio-Cortez’s anti-business canon comes to fruition and is made federal policy.”

“The billboard—which is located on 42nd Street near 8th Avenue—will be displayed for one week beginning today and is headlined ‘AMAZON PULLOUT, Thanks For Nothing AOC,'” JCN said. “The ad goes on to highlight the economic consequences of Ocasio-Cortez’s actions and ends with the hashtag, #SocialismTakesCapitalismCreates.”

