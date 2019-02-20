Kamala Harris Supports Canceling Columbus Day on New Hampshire Stop

Presidential contender Kamala Harris affirmed her support for doing away with Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous People’s Day during her first campaign swing through New Hampshire.

Sen. Harris (D-CA) told a Monday crowd in Portsmouth that she would support replacing the longstanding U.S. holiday in favor of “Indigenous Peoples Day,” a movement of the left, according to NBC News.

While hundreds outside were turned away, 1,500 people attended the event, but not before Harris gave them a few moments of her time.

The New Hampshire swing was not only Harris’s first campaign stop in the state, but her first visit there ever. The report stated that she honed in on her intention to compete in the northeastern state despite skepticism. More importantly, it’s the first-in-the-nation primary state. She stopped short of predicting she would win the state, opting instead for tempered optimis. “I plan on doing well here,” she said.

Harris held a “politics and eggs” breakfast event at St. Anselm College Tuesday. A St. Anselm college professor told NBC of skepticism from those in New Hampshire when it comes to Harris. “People in New Hampshire were worried when she got in the race that she’d focus on Iowa and South Carolina and skip New Hampshire or give it token attention,” he said, adding she needs to do well in the state, but doesn’t have to win.

Fifty-five American cities had traded the standing holiday for the new option as of October 2017, according to TIME. The San Francisco Chronicle reported San Francisco made the swap on a ten-to-one Board of Supervisors vote that faced opposition from the Italian-American community that Aaron Peskin cited as his reason for being the one vote against.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook