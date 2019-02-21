New Jersey Senator Cory Booker will make his first 2020 presidential campaign stop in Nevada this weekend.

Nevada is the third in the country presidential primary state. It follows Iowa and New Hampshire.

Booker is set to hold a campaign event in north Las Vegas this Sunday, according to local NBC3 News Las Vegas. The event invite states, “Join Cory Booker in North Las Vegas during his first trip to Nevada as a presidential candidate!” The “Conversation with Cory” campaign event at Nevada Partners Event Center will get rolling around noon.

The senator previously visited Las Vegas to campaign for Democrats in the state ahead of the October midterm elections.

Fellow 2020 hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren hit up Las Vegas on February 17.

Booker locked up the endorsement of a host of Democrats from his home state of New Jersey on Thursday.

He made early campaign stops in South Carolina and Iowa following his February 1 presidential run announcement. Booker began hiring South Carolina campaign staff early, just days into his campaign. Those staff pull from both the Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders 2016 campaigns.

His post-candidacy announcement was not the first time Booker has made his presence known in South Carolina. He visited the State in late January, as did Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has also since announced a 2020 presidential bid. Politico pointed to South Carolina as the first primary state expected to produce a majority of primary ballots.

Booker finished his first campaign swing through early primary New Hampshire over President’s Day weekend. The Boston Globe reported his messaging honed in on empathy and “sense of common purpose.” He wasn’t alone in hitting the New England state over the long weekend. Several of his fellow Democrat 2020 candidates visited, including: Kristen Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Tulsi Gabbard.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook