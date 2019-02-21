Couple Sues Planned Parenthood over Failed Abortion of Son

An Idaho couple who sought a drug-induced abortion from Planned Parenthood in 2016 is suing the abortion vendor for failing to end the life of their son and leaving with them the costs of raising “an additional unplanned child.”

A lawsuit filed last week and cited by the Albuquerque Journal Wednesday claimed Planned Parenthood’s “failure to properly supervise and administer the abortion service directly resulted in the failure of the pregnancy termination which resulted in injury to plaintiffs’ interests in family planning and their interests in financial planning for the future of their family.”

Bianca Coons and her partner, Cristobal Ruiz, reportedly traveled from Idaho to Albuquerque, New Mexico, three years ago when Coons was six weeks pregnant. Coons and Ruiz apparently had two other children and were “destitute and attempting to maintain and limit the size of their family.”

The couple chose the drug-induced abortion method, which uses two drugs to end the life of the unborn baby.

“Medication abortion — also called the abortion pill — is a safe and effective way to end an early pregnancy,” states Planned Parenthood’s website, continuing that the procedure involved first taking the drug mifepristone which “blocks your body’s own progesterone, stopping the pregnancy from growing.”

“Then you take the second medicine, misoprostol, either right away or up to 48 hours later,” Planned Parenthood explains. “This medicine causes cramping and bleeding to empty your uterus. It’s kind of like having a really heavy, crampy period, and the process is very similar to an early miscarriage.”

Regarding drug-induced abortion, Planned Parenthood states that, “for people who are 8 weeks pregnant or less, it works about 94–98 out of 100 times.”

According to the lawsuit as cited by the Journal, Coons took the first drug at Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains (PPRM) San Mateo, and she was instructed to take the second drug later.

The next day, when the couple returned to Idaho, Coons reportedly developed severe nausea and went to the emergency room, where she was treated for dehydration and discovered that her baby was doing well and had a strong heartbeat.

A doctor in the hospital contacted Planned Parenthood and was told Coons should take the second abortion drug — which she did.

The Journal report continued:

Days later, Coons spoke with Planned Parenthood staff who told her she should take a blood test to determine whether the medication worked. During that conversation, according to the lawsuit, Coons said she would like to have a second medication abortion if she was still pregnant. The staff member told her she could receive a second procedure free of charge if she returned to New Mexico or she could visit a clinic in Idaho where she would have to pay for additional procedures, according to the lawsuit.

In early March, Coons — who was then about nine weeks pregnant — told Planned Parenthood she was unable to afford “a second round of the abortion protocol.”

“Ms. Coons could not morally sanction further action to terminate the fetus,” the lawsuit also reportedly adds.

Planned Parenthood responded by sending Coons a letter in which the organization warned her the abortion drugs could cause birth defects.

Coons’ son was born a month prematurely “with jaundice and blood sugar issues.” The parents are worried he may have additional health issues into adulthood.

The couple is seeking $765,000 in compensatory damages in addition to damages for breach of contract, unfair trade practices, violation of consumer protection laws, and emotional distress, reported the Journal.